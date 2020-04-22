Tirupati: Chandragiri MLA Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy distributes 7 lakh worth essentials

Tirupati: In an effort to support the people locked in Red Zone area, TUDA Chairman and Chandragiri MLA Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy on Tuesday distributed rice, provisions and vegetables adequate for a month to the residents of Rangampeta, 20 km from here.

After one Covid-19 case was reported in Rangampeta on Sunday, the village and also surrounding villages have been declared as `Red Zone' for intense anti-Covid-19 operations including massive sanitations works.

Bhaskar Reddy visited the areas and inspected sanitisation measures being implemented including spraying of hypo chloride solution (liquid bleach), spraying of bleaching powder, clearing drains. He asked the people not to be panic but to be ore cautious and strictly follow government guidelines for red zone areas where movement of public is totally prohibited for a month.

Later, he began the rapid check under which random screening will be done to find out other cases of Covid-19 in the area. TUDA Vice-Chairman Harikirshna, OSD Bhaskar Naidu were undergone the test first to motivate the people.