Tirupati Co-operative Bank conducts public auction of mortgaged property

Tirupati: Tirupati Co-operative Bank conducted public auction of six mortgaged residential properties at its head office on Thursday.

Bank Managing Director Adivireddy Shivakumar Reddy, General Manager T Ravikumar Reddy, Chief Manager V Venkatesan, Manager P Vinod Babu and Manager M Chandrababu participated in the proceedings along with other officials. The auction was carried out as per bank regulations and procedures.