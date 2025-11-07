Live
Tirupati Co-operative Bank conducts public auction of mortgaged property
Tirupati: Tirupati Co-operative Bank conducted public auction of six mortgaged residential properties at its head office on Thursday.
Bank Managing Director Adivireddy Shivakumar Reddy, General Manager T Ravikumar Reddy, Chief Manager V Venkatesan, Manager P Vinod Babu and Manager M Chandrababu participated in the proceedings along with other officials. The auction was carried out as per bank regulations and procedures.
