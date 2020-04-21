Tirupati: Common people depend on bicycles for transportation

Tirupati: As people are implementing lockdown rules strictly and APSRTC buses and autorickshaws were banned, common people have started using cycles for their transportation to go to markets, shops or other places in city. s or somewhere else.

Middle class people are using bikes or scooters to move from one place to another in city during relaxation time for purchases. Common people like daily wage workers and construction labourers are now using bicycles which was ignored for several days. They were using seven-seater autorikshaws earlier to move from place to place.

At present, they have only option to use bicycles. Many cyclists were seen on roads during lockdown relaxation time near markets with baggage on cycles. Some of the middle class section elders are also using bicycles for cycling as exercise. With these two reasons again old cycles (classic models) were seen on roads frequently during the lockdown relaxation timings for the past 25 days.

A middle aged person NV K Naidu of LS Nagar in outskirt of the city said to The Hans India, ``There is no other option to me to go from one place to another in the city. Before the lockdown I was using bicycle to go short distances in the colony. Now I am using the same bicycle to go to market and groceries shops in the town covering about 4 km.