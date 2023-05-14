Tirupati: Congress leaders celebrate party victory in Karnataka

Tirupati : It is celebration time for the Congress leaders and activists in the pilgrim city. The party’s impressive win in Karnataka cheered the party leaders, who burst fire crackers and distributed sweets hailing Karnataka election results.

Congress senior leader and former Union minister Dr Chinta Mohan along with his followers garlanded the statue of Rajiv Gandhi as mark of appreciation to Gandhi family responsible for the Congress to return to power.

It was the tireless efforts of Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Soniaji coupled with the team work of state Congress leaders that saw the divisive BJP defeated, he said observing that Karnataka results will be bound to impact the southern state including AP, Telangana and also in the 2024 elections.

The downfall of the BJP, which started in Karnataka would continue and the saffron party will be routed soon.

PCC SC cell co-chairman Gowdapera Chitti Babu along with party activists Sivasankar, Kesavulu and others broke 101 coconuts at Alipiri thanking Lord Venkateswara for the party victory in Karnataka. He said this is not the beginning and the party will soon come back to power in all states one by one to catch the Centre also. Chittibabu who acted as party election observer in Karnataka and actively campaigned, said that he predicted Congress win as he clearly observed people’s anger against BJP for dividing people on communal lines and inciting religious feeling for electoral gain. PCC secretary Yarlapalli Gopi Goud, Tejovathy, Shanti Yadav, Subbalakshmi, Venkatesh Goud and others were present.