Tirupati: Covid services inaugurated in private sector at pilgrim city

Tirupati: Extending Covid care to the private sector, the services were formally started in Narayanadri Hospitals in the pilgrim city. The services were inaugurated by Government whip and TUDA chairman Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy on Saturday. Speaking on the occasion, he said that as the cases have been surging each day, government healthcare facilities were subjected to heavy load.



To overcome the problem, Narayanadri Hospital has come forward to provide better services to the infected patients. Hospital CEO Dr Reddeppa Reddy has said the hospital was equipped with required ICU beds, critical care unit, ventilators and experienced staff. Narayanadri Covid care centre will be launched at Fortune Kences hotel in the city from July 28 which will provide five-star facilities to the patients along with doctors supervision and round the clock services. OP services at the hospital were inaugurated by the District Collector Dr N Bharat Gupta while ventilator wing was started by Urban SP A Ramesh Reddy through online. Dr Sunanda Kumar Reddy, Ruia hospital working committee chairman B Chandrasekhar, Dr Sreehari Rao, Dr P Ravi Raju and others have participated.

In a press meet held Shilparamam later, Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy said as the virus has been rampant in the pilgrim city, a coordination committee was set up involving officials from all departments to effectively deal with the services being provided. Plans were ready to provide better care to the patients with the help of Indian Medical Association, Tirupati branch members and TTD. The coordination committee will take care of the available beds, the future requirements among other things.

Joint Collector (Development) V Veerabrahmam, TUDA vice chairman S Harikrishna, Dr P Krishna Prasanthi and others took part in the meeting.