Tirupati: CPM sets up isolation centre for poor at BTR Colony

Tirupati: CPM has set up an isolation centre aiming to serve poor in Ranadheerapuram panchayat of Mangalam area on Sunday.

The isolation centre was set up jointly by Koratala Sathyanarayana Vignana Kendram(KSVK) and United Teachers Federation(UTF), both are CPM affiliated organisations at the BTR Colony in the area.

Speaking on the occasion after inauguration, MLC Yandapalli Sreenivasulu, who attended as chief guest, opined that this isolation centre will serve corona patients of this area where more people are labourers and particularly those who can't have facility for home isolation can avail this centre, avoiding hours long waiting outside at Padmavathi and Vishnunivasam centres, where only influenced people can get the beds.

He also came down heavily on the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for selling indigenously made vaccines to other countries without taking suggestions into mind made by United Nations Organisation (UNO) and World Health Organisation (WHO).

Later, he donated Rs 10,000 for the isolation centre. Punganur Municipal Commissioner K L Varma praised the efforts of CPM and its affiliated organisation that came forward to provide helping hand to the patients of this locality during the pandemic time. Jaanapada Vruthi Kalaakarula Sangham state president P Yadagiri, CITU district secretary Kandarapu Murali, KSVK convenor M Nagarjuna and UTF district secretary Ramana were present.