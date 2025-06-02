Tirupati district Brahmin Associations service committee formed

Tirupati: In a significant development aimed at uniting all Brahmin associations across Tirupati district, a new Brahmin Associations’ Service Committee has been formed. The inauguration ceremony of the newly elected executive committee was held with grandeur, marking a fresh chapter of collaboration among Brahmin communities. As part of this initiative, over 50 underprivileged Brahmin families were provided with essential groceries and vegetables during the event, underscoring the committee’s commitment to social welfare.

The movement, led by Vedam Hariprasad, who is State youth president and now the general secretary of the Tirupati District Brahmin Associations’ Service Committee, has been in the making since February. He toured various areas across the district, mobilising Brahmin communities under a united platform. His efforts culminated in the formal oath-taking ceremony, which took place at Srikalahasti on Saturday evening.

The event was graced by the presence of State general secretary Vasudev Rao and Discipline Committee chairman Kothapalli Ajay Kumar as chief guests, while Prakasam, president of Srikalahasti Brahmin Association, presided over the proceedings. More than 200 members from various associations participated in the programme, which also included the swearing-in of the newly elected members of the committee.

The new executive body comprises honorary presidents PPSS Pratap (Babu Swamy) and president Dr Nossam Narasimhacharya, treasurer D Tulasiram Sharma, and working presidents Kothapalli Vijayakumar and K Mallikarjuna Sharma. Vice-presidents and other representatives were also elected to strengthen the committee’s activities across the district.