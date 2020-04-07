Tirupati: District Collector Dr N Bharat Gupta ends the wait for PPEs, masks

Tirupati: At a time when the Covid-19 cases are on rise, Chittoor district administration has been making all efforts to face the exigencies. Addressing the major requirement of the doctors to provide them personal protective equipment (PPEs), N-95 masks and sanitisers, the District Collector Dr N Bharat Gupta has explored all possibilities to procure them and made available at the disposal of doctors.

Not only for private doctors but even at government facilities there was a dire need for PPE and N-95 masks which are essential to collect swab from the suspected Covid-19 patients. The non-availability of them in the market has caused them worry and they have been constantly asking the officials to procure them by any means. In fact, the shortage for these PPEs and N-95 masks is not only limited to the district but to the entire country.

In a meeting held recently in Tirupati with IMA members and other doctors, the Collector has assured them that he will use all his good offices to procure the masks, sanitisers and PPEs at the earliest. At one stage, he even asked them to give models and suggest the required material so that he can try to get them ready.

Finally, he succeeded in his efforts and made ready 5,000 PPEs along with N-95 masks in the district. "The PPEs are to be used by doctors who go to the patient directly. They will be distributed to the doctors. Apart from these two, 3.50 lakh surgical masks are also ready, of which 70,000 masks have been distributed already," said the Collector.

Each mandal was provided 2,500 masks for those working in Covid related duties while Chittoor and Tirupati urban police got 50,000 masks each. If there is any requirement from anywhere, they will be sent immediately, the Collector said. Also, 10,000 litres of sanitiser was distributed across the district. The Collector has made it clear that there was absolutely no scarcity for PPEs, or other material in the district.