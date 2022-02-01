Tirupati: D–model R.O.B thrown open for traffic

Tirupati: At last the Rail Over Bridge (ROB) near TTD Dairy Farm on Tirupati-Chittoor highway was thrown open late last night much to the relief of people of pilgrim city. However, the to and fro traffic was allowed only on one-lane of two-lane bridge as some works are yet to be completed on the other lane which will be over soon for the full-fledged operation of 1.2 km long ROB, the longest one in the state built at a cost of Rs 120 crore including the approach roads. As the protection wall on both sides of bridge was designed in the shape of English letter D, it was named as D–model ROB, which is also a first of its kind in the state, said sources.

The works of ROB, commenced in 2018, was scheduled to be completed in two years i.e. 2020 but was dragged on for various reasons including delay in land acquisition, court cases, Covid pandemic, heavy rains and due to apathy of officials.

Interestingly, the construction of two ROBs taken up later on the same Tirupati–Chittoor highway were completed and started functioning while the Tirupati ROB was much delayed causing a lot of inconvenience to people in the city and also to the residents in the colonies in between the city and Chandragiri and also thousands of pilgrims coming from Karnataka and Tamil Nadu as the traffic was diverted through Tummalagunta, Mahila Viswavidyalayam and Balaji colony to reach the city.

Moved at the plight of people due to delay in completing the ROB, Tirupati MP Dr M Gurumoorthy inspected the bridge in December last year and goaded the authorities to speed up the works which borne fruit. Speaking to The Hans India, MP Gurumoorthy said the works on the second lane of the bridge will be completed by February-end to make the bridge fully operational.

To put an end to the inconvenience to the people, the bridge was partly opened up for vehicular traffic after completion of the works on war foot basis, he said adding that to some extent the people are relieved of difficulties they have been facing for about four years due to the closure of main Tirupati-Chittoor highway for taking up the ROB works at TTD dairy farm.