Tirupati: Engineering student ends life in Puttur

Tirupati: In a tragic incident, a woman student committed suicide by hanging herself in the hostel room of a private engineering college in Narayanavanam near Puttur on Saturday. The roommates, who returned from the college, were shocked to see Arunajyothi,20 hanging herself in the room and immediately informed to hostel staff, who rushed her to the government hospital, Puttur where the doctors declared her brought dead.

Arunajyothi, daughter of Janaradhan Reddy of Rayachoti, Annamayya district, was studying third year engineering in Siddhartha Engineering College, Narayanavanam and was staying in the college hostel for her study. She did not attend college and stayed back in her hostel room on Saturday, college sources said adding that parents were informed about the death of their daughter.