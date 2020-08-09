Tirupati: EO Anil Kumar Singhal warns TTD staff against practicing other religions

Tirupati: TTD Executive Officer Anil Kumar Singhal made it clear that the management will not hesitate to take action on any employee found indulging in other religious propagation or practicing it.



During the `Dial Your TTD EO' programme held here on Sunday, Singhal replying a devotee from Nellore said strict action will be taken on the complaints on any employee working in TTD, a Hindu religious institution practice or professes other religious faiths found true.

On the continuation of 45 Christians continuing in TTD service, EO clarified that there was no restriction on appointment of people from other religion until 1989. Though the amendment was brought to the

Endowment Act in 1989 against appointment of people from other faiths it was implied only to temples.

Again in 2007 an Act was enacted stipulating that only those who profess Hinduism alone should be employed in TTD, Singhal said observing that when TTD tried to send the 45 employees currently working in TTD belonging to other religions to other state government departments, they approached the High Court staying their deportation to government. "Since the issue is before the court, I should not respond,'' the EO said.

He also clarified that in view of the telecast of Nitya Kalyanotsagam at Sri Venkateswara temple between 12 noon - 1 pm, TTD SVBC could not carry the live-telecast of the foundation ceremony of Ram Mandir at Ayodhya, UP on Wednesday, August 5. "But some vested interests indulging in a propaganda and alleging that TTD hurt the sentiments of Hindus by ignoring the Ayodhya event so as to encash the sentiments of millions of devotees to damage the image of TTD which is very unfortunate,'' he said asserting the TTD is committed to the protection and promotion of 'Hindu Sanatana Dharma.'