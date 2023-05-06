Tirupati: Folk Goddess Gangamma temple opens for public darshan

Tirupati : The reconstructed Tataiahgunta Gangamma temple here was thrown open for public darshan after the Kumbabhishekam ceremony held on the last day of the five-day Mahasamprokshanam on Friday.

Kanchi Kamakoti Peetam peetadhipathi Vijayendra Saraswathi Swamy along with the temple priests performed the ceremony marking the reinstallation (Punar Pratishta) of folk Goddess idol in the reconstructed Garbhalayam (sanctum sanctorum) amidst chanting of hymns.

City MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy, who was the main force behind the reconstruction of the temple, which was partly completed with construction of Garbhalayam, Temple Committee Chairman Katta Gopi Yadav, Deputy Mayor Bhumana Abhinay Reddy and others were present in six-hour long Maha Kumbabhishekam ceremony held on the last day of Mahasamprokshanam observed in the shrine from May 1 to 5.

The Kumbhabhishekam ceremony began with Gopuja followed by a series of rituals in the Yagasala to mark the reinstallation of goddess stone idol after which Kalasa Puja on the Vimana Gopuram (temple tower above the Garbhalayam) was observed by the priests along with MLA Karunakar Reddy and Deputy Mayor Abhinay Reddy before darshan commenced at 2 pm.

Vishakha Saradha Peetam Seer Swaroopananda Swamy had the first darshan after the reinstallation of the deity after which the public were allowed for darshan.

Women in large numbers, who have been patiently waiting since morning, rushed in the queue line to have darshan. Speaking on the occasion, Kanchi Kamakoti peetadhipathi Vijayendra Saraswathi Swamy called upon the people to actively involve themselves in the development of temples in their area including reconstruction, proper maintenance and in the conduct of daily rituals and festivals to safeguard Hindu Sanatana Dharma.

The Seer also stressed on the people to lend their hands in protecting natural resources like water bodies in their surroundings and ensure clean environment for good of society.

Karunakar Reddy said that he was fortunate to play the key role in the reconstruction of 900-year-old shrine and the efforts he made to get national attention to the historic folk goddess temple, were aimed to regain its past glory.

Later, Karunakar along with temple chairman Katta Gopi Yadav and Executive Officer Munikrishnaiah presented the Sambhavan to the priests including Ramakrishna, specially brought for the Samprokshanam, Murali, the temple chief priest and Ragha another priest and Vedic pandits.

It may be noted that the reconstruction of the temple taken up at Rs 20 crore was partly completed with the completion of Garbhalayam.