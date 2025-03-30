Tirupati forges ahead in NREGA implementation

Tirupati : District Collector Dr S Venkateswar said that implementation of Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGA) is progressing effectively in the district, ensuring employment opportunities, provision of basic amenities at workplaces, and sustainable infrastructure in rural areas.

Speaking to the media on Saturday, he emphasised that the scheme has been instrumental in providing employment and direct wages to labourers while ensuring sustainable asset creation. He credited the State government’s guidance for the successful execution of employment guarantee projects and rural infrastructure development.

During 2024-25 fiscal year, MGNREGA provided employment to 1.72 lakh families, contributing significantly to rural infrastructure. Desilting and restoration of 4,853 water bodies led to the percolation of 450 crore litres of water, with Rs 124 crore disbursed as wages. Additionally, 1,064 farm ponds were constructed, benefiting SC/ST and small/marginal farmers, with Rs 6 crore paid in wages. Silt removal from 1,920 km of feeder and irrigation canals led to wage payments of Rs 46 crore.

Looking ahead to 2025-26, the Collector said that the district administration has planned initiatives with five key priorities.

The construction of 1,600 cattle troughs at an estimated cost of Rs 4.96 crore will be completed within two weeks. Additionally, 3,500 farm ponds worth Rs 30 crore and desilting of 1,860 km of canals with an outlay of Rs 42.4 crore are targeted. Furthermore, 2,440 water bodies will be developed at an estimated cost of Rs 62.58 crore.

The administration aims to provide employment to 1.75 lakh families in 2025-26, with Rs 300 crore earmarked for wage payments. Infrastructure projects worth Rs 200 crore include 100 percent cement road coverage in SC/ST villages, connectivity roads for isolated villages, 1,500-2,000 cattle sheds for farmers, and 1,500 acres of fruit orchards for marginalised farmers. The meeting was attended by DWMA Project Director Srinivasa Prasad, District Panchayati Raj Engineering Officer Rammohan, and others.