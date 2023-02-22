Tirupati Formation Day celebrations to be held on Feb 24

Tirupati: Tirupati Formation Day celebrations will be held on a grand scale on Friday. The birth of the famous pilgrim city happened in 1130 AD.

Speaking to the media along with Mayor Dr R Sirisha here on Tuesday, city MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy said that Tirupati was formed by none other than Bhagavad Ramanuja on 'Soumya Samvatsara Falguna Pournami Uttara Nakshatra Yuktayam Induvasare' coinciding with 24th February, 1130 AD, at the foot of the holy Tirumala hills to house the Archakas and others looking after the Kainkaryams (daily rituals being observed) famed Lord Venkateswara Shrine.

Series of programmes have been planned as part of the celebrations including a colourful procession on the Mada streets of Govindaraja Swamy temple, which was the original habitation set up by Saint Ramanuja for the sake of the Tirumala temple staff, talks and cultural programmes etc. reflecting the hoary history of the temple town for further enhancement of its fame and create awareness among the residents on ther rich heritage, Reddy said.

The MLA said that after a deep study of various sources including the religious Mantra Pushpam being recited Archakas daily at Govindaraja Swamy temple, historical inscriptions on the temple walls and also other concrete resources like literature, oral history, the date of the city formation by Ramanuja was concluded as it was established by him 893 years back.

Ramanuja, though belonged to Pancharata (Agama), saw the Tirumala temple adhered to Vaikhana Agama which is followed by it while standardising the daily rituals in Tirumala temple and also continue many other traditions in vogue in the shrine, the MLA said explaining that the celebrations also shed light on Ramanuja whose immense contribution in stabilising the systems, customs and rituals in Lord Venkateswara temple which are being followed even now. Further, Ramanuja was the one who saw Satagopam was observed to all devotees at Tirumala temple stressing equality (Samatha) of all, he said.

Later, the MLA along with Mayor, Deputy Mayor Murdra Naayana and others, took up distribution of leaflets on the celebrations in the Mada streets, beginning with Jeeyar Swamijis in Govindaraja Sannidhi Street. Corporator SK Babu, Ramaswamy Venkatesh, Venkata Reddy, Uday Vamsi and others were present.