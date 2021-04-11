Tirupati: Hang me if proved guilty, says Adinarayana Reddy

Tirupati: BJP state vice-president C Adinarayana Reddy denied involvement in the murder of Y S Vivekananda Reddy though police added his name in the charge-sheet. Speaking to the media here on Saturday, he recalled the incidents on March 15, 2019, the day Viveka was murdered.

He said that he was in discussions with TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu on the seat allotment on March 14, 2019. He came to know that Viveka died due to cardiac arrest through TV news the next day. After four hours, he came to know that Viveka was murdered.

He said many people suspect the involvement of their own family members in the murder. "How can cardiac arrest turned to be a stab in the heart? Who changed this script except their family members?" he said.

Recalling the allegation by Y S Vijayamma in her open letter about his involvement in the murder, he denied that and said that there was no need for him to do such things. Dr Sunitha, the daughter of Viveka, has expressed doubts on her family members only at a press meet in New Delhi. Saying that based on her earlier statement police have included his name in the FIR, he said in the same breath, she expressed doubts over non-inclusion of the names of their family members Y S Avinash Reddy and Bhaskar Reddy in the FIR, he commented.

Adinarayana Reddy said, "The case was under the purview of a special investigation team and I am ready for it. Hang me if I am proved guilty." Stating that law and order has deteriorated to its lowest ebb in the state, he alleged that police themselves were bringing red sanders logs and liquor bottles to the door-steps of BJP workers to implicate and them in false cases and threaten them. BJP state secretary T Nagabhushanam and Tirupati Assembly constituency in-charge Dr Parthasarathi were also present.