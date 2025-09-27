Tirupati hosts All-India NCC trekking camp

Tirupati: TheAll-India NCC Trekking Expedition ‘AP Trek-1’, Tirupati 2025, was flagged off on Friday by Colonel Satinder Dahiya, Group Commander of NCC Group Tirupati, under the aegis of NCC Directorate of Andhra Pradesh & Telangana. It will be held till October 2.

The expedition has brought together 509 NCC cadets and 15 Associate NCC Officers representing five NCC Directorates from eight States and two Union Territories - Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Puducherry, Kerala, Lakshadweep, Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Goa.

Addressing the participants, Colonel Dahiya motivated and encouraged the cadets to make the most of the unique experience.

The trekking route spans the Seshachalam Biosphere Reserve and adjoining areas. As part of the itinerary, cadets will also visit the Zoological Park, Regional Science Centre, and Nagarvanam Ecological Park, giving them a chance to study local flora and fauna and observe the state’s scientific initiatives. Coinciding with the Brahmotsavam festivities at Tirumala, the expedition will also expose cadets to the cultural programmes organised by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD). The camp will conclude with a grand cultural event, where cadets from all participating directorates will showcase the rich traditions and heritage of their home states.

Officials said the trekking camp aims to foster national integration, instill a spirit of adventure, develop endurance and teamwork, promote ecological awareness, and sensitize youth to the importance of forest conservation and natural resource protection.

Senior NCC officers present at the flag-off ceremony included Col Vikram Prasanna, Commanding Officer 29(A) Battalion NCC, Col Kishan Datt, Lt Col H Lelith Babu, and Lt Col Abhijeet Damle, along with others.