Tirupati: Interstate gang of vehicle lifters busted, 14 bikes recovered

Tirupati: Tirupati police on Tuesday arrested a five-member gang involved in vehicle lifting and chain snatchings in various places in the district.

Police said acting on credible information, a police team which was keeping watch on Alipiri-Cherlopalli bypass road, found five persons moving suspiciously near Aravind Eye Hospital and took them into custody.

In the subsequent interrogation, the five led the police to the recovery of 14 vehicles which were stolen from various places and also gold ornaments weighing 13 grams, total cost Rs 15 lakh.

Following a series of complaints on lifting of parked vehicles in various places including, Satyavedu, Renigunta road Tirupati city,

Alipiri Link Bus Stand, Tirupati and Srinivasapuram and Satyavedu in Tirupati district, SP P Parameswara Reddy set up a team led by Crime DSP Ravi Kumar to investigate the cases under the supervision of Additional SP (Crimes) Vimala Kumari which busted the interstate vehicle lifters' gang.

The arrested were identified as Deenadayal Vinod (Puttur), Shankar Venkatesa, Satish Kumar and Sudhakar Deva from Dasukuppam in Satyavedu mandal and Sravan, Tirupati, police said adding that the five who ignored education, for luxuries resorted to lifting vehicles. They were involved in vehicle lifting in Chittoor district and also in neigbouring Tamil Nadu State.

The others in the team which investigated the case include CI Ramachandra Reddy, SIs Srinivasulu and Praveen Kumar (Cyber Cell) and crime police personnel Ramaswamy, Ramesh, Srinivasulu, Mohan Prasad and Nagaraja Chetty.