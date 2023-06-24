Tirupati: Joint Collector DK Balaji asks officials to implement Jagananna Suraksha from today

Tirupati: Joint Collector D K Balaji has instructed the officials to implement the Jagananna Suraksha programme from Saturday in the district. He said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy launched the programme to provide government schemes and civic services at the doorstep of the people, who are eligible for them. The CM programme was attended virtually by the joint collector, Satyavedu MLA Koneti Adimulam, DRO Kodandarami Reddy, RDOs V Kanaka Narasa Reddy, Rama Rao and other district officials.

Following the meeting, the Joint Collector held a mandal level video conference with mandal level officials and emphasised the importance of Jagananna Suraksha programme. Secretariats have been selected in some mandals and eligible individuals can obtain the necessary certificates from these secretariats starting from June 24. Awareness campaigns about the civic services will be conducted to inform the beneficiaries.

To avail the required civic services, beneficiaries need to generate a token from the concerned secretariat. Based on the token, eligible documents will be provided to the beneficiaries during the Jagananna Suraksha meetings, which will commence from July 1 onwards. Volunteers are advised to explain to the beneficiaries in a friendly manner the status of their requests submitted through various programmes and the reasons for any unresolved issues within the scope of their secretariat.

Under Jagananna Suraksha programme, petitions collected through door-to-door visits will be addressed within seven days. Civic services and certificates will be provided free of cost. Public representatives will be present during the camp organised from July 1 to 30 to distribute the certificates to the beneficiaries.

The certificates offered under the programme include integrated certificate, income certificate, birth certificate, death certificate, marriage certificate, mutations for transaction, family member certificate, mobile number, Aadhaar link, rights of crop cultivators, division of new/rice cards and house division.

To ensure efficiency and avoid any errors or delays, Balaji said task force teams will be formed for each constituency to oversee the implementation of the programme.

These teams will work for a month in each mandal, with one team comprising the MPDO and Deputy Tahsildar and the other team consisting of the Tahsildar and EOPRD.

To avoid even a small mistake task force teams will also function at each constituency level.