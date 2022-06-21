Tirupati : Kalyanamastu to be held in all dist HQs in state

Tirupati : TTD joint executive officer (JEO) Veerabrahmam on Monday held a meeting here with senior officials on the arrangements being made for the mass marriages 'Kalyanamastu' to be held in all districts in the state.

The free mass weddings programme is scheduled to take place in all district headquarters in AP on August 7.

The JEO asked the TTD officials to coordinate with the authorities of the districts for providing wide publicity so as reach out the needy parents desirous of performing their children's marriage to ensure mass marriage programme benefit the poor unable to bear the wedding expenses.

He also instructed to involve local public representatives, Srivari Sevakulu volunteers, Dharma Prachara and Dasamandalis for the smooth and successful conduct of the prestigious programme which was resumed by TTD after a gap of 12 years.

All the TTD Kalyana Mandapams should be readied for a mega mass event, he said, seeking the officials to list out the requirement of articles from TTD side and also the areas where the district administration have to be involved for Kalyanamastu. TTD and district officials should make coordinated arrangements to ensure grand success of Kalynamastu free mass marriage programme, he said.

Chief engineer Nageswara Rao, chief audit officer Sesha Sailendra, additional FACAO Ravi Prasadu, VGO Manohar, deputy Eos, TTD nodal officers who are deputed to each district of Andhra Pradesh were also present.