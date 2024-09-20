Live
Tirupati laddu controversy: Chandrababu reviews, seeks report from TTD EO
Amid Tirupati laddu row, the Andhra Pradesh state government has initiated a thorough investigation into practices employed during the previous administration.
Amid Tirupati laddu row, the Andhra Pradesh state government has initiated a thorough investigation into practices employed during the previous administration. Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu spearheaded a high-level review meeting at his secretariat, focusing on quality issues related to the revered Tirumala Laddu.
The meeting included prominent officials, such as Chief Secretary Nirab Kumar Prasad and several cabinet ministers, including Anam Ramanarayana Reddy, Nimmala Ramanaidu, Anani Sathyaprasad, Kollu Ravindra, and Kolusu Partha Saradhi. During the discussions, CM Naidu directed the Executive Officer of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) to prepare a comprehensive report detailing the discrepancies in the laddu-making process that arose under the previous government.
Emphasizing the importance of maintaining the sanctity of the sacred site, the Chief Minister stated that protective measures will be implemented in collaboration with the Agama, Vedic, and Dharmika Parishads. CM Naidu reaffirmed the government's commitment to upholding the faith of devotees and preserving the temple’s rich traditions.