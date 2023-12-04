Tirupati: Leaders express solidarity with Palestinian people

Tirupati: Leaders of various organisations and members of civil society expressed their solidarity with the people of Palestine fighting heroically against Israel’s oppression.

At a meeting held under the aegis ‘Poura Chaitanya Vedika’ (PCV), the speakers in one voice expressed concern at India leaning towards Israel instead of lending its support to the people Palestine at the critical period of aggression by Israel, leaving thousands in Gaza dead and injured and displaced.

Senior journalist A Raghava Sarma said India had all along been with Palestine but in the recent years weaned itself away to be closer with Israels, after the BJP government came to power in the country. He accused the Indian government of buying weapons from Israel on a large scale to oppress the people of Kashmir, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and central India who are fighting for their legitimate rights. Recalling the allegation of Central government using Pegasus spyware on the cell phones of journalists, writers, intellectuals, human rights activists and opposition leaders to encroach upon their right to privacy, he said that we should not forget that this Pegasus spyware was created by Israel.

AITUC district president K Kumar Reddy said that what is happening between Palestine and Israel is not a war but a genocide and reminded that bombs were dropped not on the armed fighters but on civilians, hospitals, killing patients, doctors, medical staff, ignoring widespread condemnations and protests from all civil rights organisations, intellectuals and others all over the globe expressing solidarity with the Palestinian peoples.

PPCV member Pratap Singh who presided over the meeting, observed that truth first dies when war starts and then people die. Retired bank manager Mushir Ahmed said war is a monster sport and wanted India join the bandwagon against Israel and force it to stop its war on Palestine.

The meeting adopted a resolution proposed by social activist Aziz Basha expressing solidarity with the people of Palestine.

Braving incessant cyclonic rain, people from various walks of life attended the meeting. Harish, Mahesh, Tejaswi, Unnati, Ajay, Mohammad Asif and others spoke.