Tirupati: Lockdown restrictions have brought a drastic change in several homes bringing in school and classroom atmosphere. With schools shut down for almost 20 days and uncertainty looming large over the schools starting in the very near future, the managements of various institutes started online classes to keep their students engaged at home. This is also aimed at achieving goodwill from parents and thereby enhancing their reputation.



In fact, though many schools are not familiar with online teaching, but as the situation demands the schools adapted to it. School managements have tied up with some software personnel and service operators to fulfil their needs through various apps.

No management was prepared to deal with this lockdown which they thought would be temporary and for a short period. However, after 10 days of closure and looking at the havoc created by the Covid-19 pandemic across the world, the managements realised that it would go a long way and it was time to adopt innovative academic activities.

When several managements contacted the parents, they immediately welcomed the idea. All that the students need was a Android mobile phone to access these classes.

Springdale Public School Principal KR Anuradha Gopal said that through FB live SSC students were being taught various subjects. They have created a group among the students to give them updates.

For other classes they have been using LEAD school App for online classes though they were not live demonstrations.

"We have been sending videos and conducting tests to the children and engaging them for 3-4 hours daily. Students also feel thrilled with the new learning process", she maintained. In the afternoons, students are given assignments on language skills and extra-curricular activities.

Some other institutions like Ravindra Bharati school, Kesava Reddy School and many others are also conducting classes and giving worksheets also which students have to complete and send through WhatsApp.

A student of Class 9, Sushmitha said that teachers were calling them regularly to ascertain whether they were taking online classes. "Parents are not allowing us to go out and play. We could be able to learn in a new method from home and it is really encouraging," she added.

Meanwhile, the State government also started online classes through Doordarshan Sapthagiri channel for SSC students from Wednesday. While some schools have been teaching the basics of various subjects during this period, some others have been offering lessons on the next classes as they have been promoted already without examinations.