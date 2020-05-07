Tirupati: Lorry drivers pose Covid threat to Chittoor district

Tirupati: Though the Chittoor district official machinery is working round-the-clock to curb the spread of coronavirus in the district, they stare at serious threat from neighbouring state since there is unhindered transportation of goods between Koyambedu market and the district.



At present only 14 active positive cases were reported in the district and the situation was under control. However, farmers of the Kuppam, Sathyavedu, Pichaturu, Bangaru Palem, Chittoor, GD Nellore, Vijayapuram, Nindra, V Kota, Ramakuppam in Chittoor district are supplying all kinds of vegetables, flowers, milk as well as mango fruits to Chennai Koyambedu market.

Many farmers and lorry drivers come in contact with traders in the market. Right now, the officials are worried about spread of coronavirus from Chennai Koyambedu market to Chittoor district.

It may be noted that Chennai is only 70 km away from Chittoor district. With Chennai turning out to be hotbed of coronavirus with more than 1,000 positive cases, Chittoor district officials are closely monitoring the health condition of inter-state goods carrier drivers, suspecting that there is a chance of spread of virus through drivers.

Already, Vijayawada city has a bitter experience, as a lorry driver tested positive and spread it to 22 members.

In this regard, Chittoor Collector Dr N Bharath Gupta particularly appealed to lorries drivers to monitor their health condition regularly and inform the health department officials if they observe corona symptoms in their body.