Tirupati Marks 895th Formation Day with Grand Procession

Tirupati celebrated its 895th formation day with a grand procession through the city streets on Monday. The event commemorated the foundation laid by Sri Vaishnavite philosopher Sri Ramanuja, who initiated the construction of the Govindaraja Swamy Temple and established an Agraharam around it for priests and scholars serving both Tirupati and Tirumala temples.

This historic development marked the city’s origins, initially known as Govindarajapattanam or Ramanujapuram, before evolving into Tirupati as it is known today. To honour this legacy, artistes dressed as Sri Venkateswara, Sri Ramanuja, Lord Rama, Lord Krishna, and other mythological figures participated in the procession, adding a spiritual and cultural vibrancy to the occasion.

Notably, Nagara Sankeertana processions, featuring devotional singing and bhajans, are already a long-standing tradition in Tirupati, taking place every Saturday. Rayalaseema Rangasthali president Gundala Gopinath Reddy expressed pride in Tirupati’s well-documented historical background, distinguishing it from many other major cities.

The city’s formation day is determined based on an ancient practice at the Govindaraja Swamy Temple, where the date of consecration is recited during daily rituals. Historical records trace Tirupati’s foundation back 895 years, aligning with 24th February on the English calendar. Recognised as the city’s official birthdate, this occasion has been commemorated with a grand procession for the past two years, covering the four streets surrounding the Govindaraja Swamy Temple, regarded as Tirupati’s first permanent settlement.