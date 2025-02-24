Live
- The Role of Nutrition in Enhancing Fertility and Managing Health Conditions: Dr Rizwana Attar
- Tirupati Marks 895th Formation Day with Grand Procession
- Devotional Fervour Marks Brahmotsavams in Tirupati Temples
- Annamayya District Aims to Become Illicit Liquor-Free Under ‘Navodayam 2.0’
- Telangana Seeks Queensland Partnership for AI City and Strategic Initiatives
- CM Revanth Reddy Accuses BJP Ministers of Shielding BRS Leaders from Legal Action
- Statewide Raids Uncover Irregularities at Petrol Bunks
- WPL 2025: Ellyse Perry's unbeaten 90 guides RCB to 180 against UP Warriorz
- We should target $100 billion trade export for electrical goods in 7 years: Piyush Goyal
- Comprehensive Renovation of Puttige Somanatheshwara Temple: Ready for Brahma Kalasha Abhisheka
Just In
Tirupati Marks 895th Formation Day with Grand Procession
Tirupati celebrated its 895th formation day with a grand procession through the city streets on Monday. The event commemorated the foundation laid by Sri Vaishnavite philosopher Sri Ramanuja
Tirupati celebrated its 895th formation day with a grand procession through the city streets on Monday. The event commemorated the foundation laid by Sri Vaishnavite philosopher Sri Ramanuja, who initiated the construction of the Govindaraja Swamy Temple and established an Agraharam around it for priests and scholars serving both Tirupati and Tirumala temples.
This historic development marked the city’s origins, initially known as Govindarajapattanam or Ramanujapuram, before evolving into Tirupati as it is known today. To honour this legacy, artistes dressed as Sri Venkateswara, Sri Ramanuja, Lord Rama, Lord Krishna, and other mythological figures participated in the procession, adding a spiritual and cultural vibrancy to the occasion.
Notably, Nagara Sankeertana processions, featuring devotional singing and bhajans, are already a long-standing tradition in Tirupati, taking place every Saturday. Rayalaseema Rangasthali president Gundala Gopinath Reddy expressed pride in Tirupati’s well-documented historical background, distinguishing it from many other major cities.
The city’s formation day is determined based on an ancient practice at the Govindaraja Swamy Temple, where the date of consecration is recited during daily rituals. Historical records trace Tirupati’s foundation back 895 years, aligning with 24th February on the English calendar. Recognised as the city’s official birthdate, this occasion has been commemorated with a grand procession for the past two years, covering the four streets surrounding the Govindaraja Swamy Temple, regarded as Tirupati’s first permanent settlement.