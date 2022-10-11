Tirupati: Mayor Sirisha, civic chief Anupama Anjali inspect old Maternity Hospital building

Tirupati: Clearing the decks for the shifting of Municipal Corporation office to old Maternity Hospital building, Mayor Dr R Sirisha along with Municipal Commissioner Anupama Anjali, Deputy Mayor Abhinay Reddy on Monday inspected the hospital building for taking of required works for housing the Corporation office in hospital building.

The Corporation has decided to construct a new building in the place of the existing Corporation office as it was found not adequate to the growing requirements of city corporation office and also turned old as it was built 50 years back and shifted the office temporarily to a suitable building in the city.

Accordingly, after the approval of government, the district administration allotted the old Maternity Hospital building temporarily to the Corporation for its office. Against the backdrop, the Mayor and Commissioner along with corporation officials visited the hospital building to take up the works required for converting the building as a Corporation office. Speaking on the occasion, the Mayor and Commissioner said 'City Operation Centre (COC)' will be built in the place of old Corporation office after demolishing it and added that the hospital building was allotted for a period of 18 months to the civic body for housing the Corporation office temporarily till the completion of construction of COC.

They said that remodeling of the hospital building will be taken up to make it convenient for housing all the departments of the Corporation and also the public visiting the office. Instructions were issued to provide the required facilities for the department's smooth functioning.

It is pertinent to note that the Corporation proposed to construct the COC at a cost of Rs 71 crore with advanced facilities keeping in view the growing population of the city and also requirements of corporation office of the fast developing pilgrim city. Meanwhile sources said that the Corporation is readying to shift its office in two weeks to pave the way for taking up the construction of COC after the demolition of the existing structure.