Tirupati: MCT to step up efforts for collection of tax dues

Tirupati: Municipal Corporation of Tirupati (MCT) has stepped up its efforts for the collection of Rs 17.28 crore pending tax dues including Rs 13.72 crore property tax, Rs 3.25 crore water tax and Rs 31 lakh underground drainage tax.

The corporation officials had collected Rs 69.76 crore out of total Rs 87.04 crore which is about 80 percent in the total amount.

Municipal Commissioner Anupama Anjali during a meeting with officials at municipal office on Saturday directed them to collect pending tax dues and wanted them to coordinate with the ward secretaries for dues collection.

She also sought the Tirupati Urban Tahsildar Venkata Ramana to prepare a report on disputed lands for collecting taxes from evaders. After reviewing with housing officials, she wanted them to speed up the construction of houses at Jagananna Colonies, whose basement was completed and instructed them to coordinate with other department officials for providing facilities at the colonies. Later, she inspected Auto Nagar, Gollavani Gunta, Pulavani Gunta, Subbareddy Nagar, Annamaiah Marg along with concerned corporators and directed the officials to complete BT roads construction and wanted them to desilt the drains to prevent flooding in rainy season.

Additional Commissioner Suneetha, Deputy Commissioner Chandramouleeswar Reddy, Superintendent of Engineer Thirumalika Mohan, Revenue Officers Lokeswara Varma and Sethu Madhav and Health Officer Dr Harikrishna were present.