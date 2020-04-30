Tirupati: Milk procurement unaffected

Tirupati: The dairy industry has been facing the brunt of ongoing lockdown in the country to some extent with the closure of hotels and the postponement of all functions. However, the adverse impact is not much in Andhra Pradesh as there was not much reduction in the procurement, thanks to the private diaries which have been procuring between 15-20 lakh litres of milk in Chittoor district alone daily.



Chittoor district is the chief producer of milk in the state producing around 30 lakh litre daily and more than 10 lakh farmers are depending on it. The district has 14 private dairies, some of them having more than one unit taking the total to 32. During this season every year, the consumption of milk has to be increased for various reasons.

This time around, the consumption has witnessed a fall though dairies have been procuring almost same quantities. "Still, domestic consumption of milk and fruits has increased significantly during the lockdown as people remained indoors and take more cups of coffee," analysed Sekhar Raju, a farmer.

Another farmer felt that had the private dairies reduce their procurement quantities there would have a problem definitely. In the district there was no such problem and the farmers here export milk to neighbouring states which is also continuing. Significantly, the dairies have been paying the dues also regularly and some of them are even supplying fodder, he commented.

The assistant director of animal husbandry Dr C Chandrasekhar said that the dairies have been sending milk to Delhi by special railway wagons during the lockdown. Though initially there was a problem, now everything is going on smooth.

CEO of Shreeja Dairy Jayatheertha Chary has felt that the situation is far better in southern parts of the country compared with north India or even Maharashtra where milk procurement holidays are being given. "Here there is no procurement holiday so far. There was no much fall in the price of milk either except Rs.2-3", he said.

He agreed that though dairies have been procuring the milk in the same quantities actual demand was not there and converting the surplus milk into milk powder and other by-products. With uncertainty prevails largely on the future, how long the same situation can sustain would be a million dollar question, he said.