Nellore: Tirupati MP Balli Durga Prasad Rao dies at Apollo hospitals in Chennai on Wednesday evening.

He has been ailing for some time and was shifted to Chennai 15 days ago for better treatment. He was a staunch follower of former Minister N Srinivasulu Reddy and served as Minister in NTR's Government.

He is from Gudur in the district and served as a legislator during 1985-1989, and between 1994 and 2014 for four times. He also served as Minister for Primary Education between 1996 and 1998 and also as Member of Public Accounts Committee between 2009 and 2014.

In the recent elections, he contested from YSR Congress party and elected as MP from Tirupati Lok Sabha seat.