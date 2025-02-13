Tirupati MP urges Railway Board Chairman to expedite development works

Tirupati : Tirupati MP Dr m Gurumoorthy has urged Railway Board Chairman and CEO Satish Kumar to take immediate action on railway-related issues, development, and infrastructure improvements in Tirupati parliamentary constituency. He met the CEO in New Delhi on Wednesday and highlighted several pressing concerns, including restoration of train stoppages at Vendodu, Naidupeta, and Sullurupeta stations, which were removed during Covid-19 period.

The MP pointed out that despite the construction of a new ticket booking counter on the eastern side of Sullurupeta railway station, ticket issuance has not yet started, causing inconvenience to passengers. He also requested installation of a lift facility for the foot overbridge at the station.

Dr Gurumoorthy also requested extension of MEMU train service currently running up to Sullurupeta from Naidupeta for the benefit of local commuters. He further discussed key proposals such as establishment of New Balaji Railway Division, expediting third railway line between Renigunta and Gudur, setting up a new railway line between Pudi and Yerpedu, expanding the underpass at Ambedkar Nagar in Gudur and introducing a Vande Bharat sleeper train service between Tirupati and Visakhapatnam.

Other demands included launch of new train services between Tirupati-Varanasi-Ayodhya, MEMU services between Tirupati-Nellore and Tirupati-Kadapa, and doubling Tirupati-Katpadi railway line. Emphasising the crucial role of railway development in improving the quality of life for local residents, the MP urged prioritisation of these proposals. The Railway Board Chairman responded positively, assuring that the concerns raised would be reviewed and necessary action taken, he said.