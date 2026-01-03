ROB will be completed as per schedule: Dr Pemmasani

Guntur: Union Minister of State for Rural Development and Communications Dr Pemmasani Chandrasekhar has assured that the construction of Sankar Vilas Bridge here will be completed within the scheduled time. He stated that as part of the construction on the GGH side, nine pillars have already been completed and that he personally inspected the site and all required technical clearances have already been obtained, and the final approval from South Central Railway is expected within the next two to three days.

Along with MLAs Naseer Ahmed and Galla Madhavi, Mayor Kovelamudi Ravindra and GMC Commissioner Puli Srinivasulu, the Union Minister examined Sankar Vilas ROB works on Friday.

Speaking on this occasion, Dr Pemmasani said once the clearance is received, heavy cranes will arrive within 10–15 days, and the removal of the central portion will begin.

Regarding a few shops located near the pending pillars, he said that the Mayor and the Commissioner have already held discussions, and he would personally speak with the remaining shop owners to resolve the issues. He clarified that there is no possibility of the works being stalled due to land acquisition and that all related issues will be cleared within the next two months.

The Union Minister explained that while the original project cost was Rs 100 crore, the total expenditure is expected to be around Rs 160 crore, including escalation, land acquisition, and compensation. He added that the expenses incurred by the GMC should also be treated as state government expenditure.

Refuting allegations that the works were carried out without railway permissions, he stated that several meetings were held with railway officials and all necessary approvals were obtained. He mentioned that a Railway Board meeting is likely to be held on January 10 or 14, after which even minor land-related issues will be completely resolved.

Dr Pemmasani said keeping future requirements in mind, a special design with U-shaped pillars has been adopted to facilitate an underpass, with a 60-foot gap provided for this purpose. He informed that the project was launched on July 27, 2025 and assured that the bridge will be inaugurated by July 27, 2027, under any circumstances.