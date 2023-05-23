Tirupati: MR Palli police crack mystery of fire mishaps in Sanambatla

Tirupati : At last, MR Palli police cracked the mystery behind the series of fire mishaps in Sanambatla village in Chandragiri with the arrest of a 18-year-girl, who was found responsible for 12 fire incidents in the village, which panicked the residents and baffled the authorities.

Speaking to the media persons at MR Palli police station, Additional SP (ASP) Venkat Rao said the investigations by various police teams set up to crack the mysterious fire mishap in the village zeroed in on the girl, who resorted to the criminal act as she disliked her mother’s behaviour.

The ASP said the girl after failed in her Intermediate examination confined to home preparing for appearing the examination, scared her mother first by setting fire to the clothes in her home, so that they (family) will shift from the village to other place. The girl hoped that her mother will change her undesirable behaviour and become normal.

After being unable to achieve her desired object, she started setting fire to haystocks and also clothes in wardrobes of other people whom she hated for her mother’s behaviour, panicking the entire village and also drawing the attention of authorities. Police installed CCTV cameras and also deployed teams to keep a watch on the village to find out the cause behind the mysterious fire mishaps in the village, ASP said adding that the samples collected from remnants of the fire mishaps were also sent to the Forensic Lab for examination.

After the forensic report clearly revealed that there are no chemicals or inflammable substances found in the test of samples and the fire mishaps are the handiwork of humans, the police stepped up surveillance and also geared up the investigation leading the needle of suspicion pointing the girl, he explained.

The girl was taken into custody for interrogation in which she confessed that she caused the fire to panic her mother and the people she hated, bringing an end to the two-week long mystery behind the fire mishaps. The ASP said the girl was arrested and registered the case under IPC sections 435, 506.

The ASP specially lauded Chandragiri DSP Dr TD Yashwanth and his team for his exemplary investigation cracking the case which panicked not only Sanambatla village and also the surrounding villages, ending the suspense behind the fires in the village.

In the meanwhile SP P Parameshwar Reddy appreciated the MR Palli police, declared awards to them including CI Obuulesu, SIs Vamshidhar, Himabindu, Ravindranath and others.

It may be recalled that the mysterious fire mishaps created flutter and a turned a challenge to the police and district administration resulting in senior officials including District Collector Venkatramana Reddy and local MLA Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy visiting the village to instill confidence and courage among the residents.