Tirupati : 'My govt is just a phone call away'

Tirupati : Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy assured all industrialists that his government is just a phone call away and will resolve any issue within no time. He inaugurated three projects and laid foundation stones for another three projects at the Electronics Manufacturing Cluster near Tirupati on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said the newly-inaugurated TCL unit will provide employment to 3,200 people out of which 80 percent will be women. The company has invested Rs 1,230 crore to manufacture TV panels and mobile display panels and started trial runs already.

The Foxlink company manufactures USB cables and circuit boards and it has invested Rs 1,050 crore. It provides jobs to 2,000 people around Tirupati only. The CM said the Sunny Opotech, which manufactures cell phone camera lenses, has invested Rs 280 crore and providing employment to 1,200 people.

Within the next one month, around 6,400 people will get new jobs in these companies, he added.

Jagan said that foundation stones were laid for three more projects, including the Dixon technologies. This company will invest Rs 110 crore and offer employment to 850 youth in the next one year. Foxlink will invest Rs 300 crore on another unit and will ensure commencement of production in the next year. Around 1,200 people may get jobs in this company. Stating that he also laid the foundation stone for Apache footwear industry earlier in the day, Jagan said three new industries will come up in about one year.

All these six units together invest more than Rs 4,000 crore in which 20,000 people will get jobs. Jagan said his government encourages any industrialists who come to invest in the state and will see that their journey in the state will be hassle-free.

The AP Electronics and Information Technology Agency (APEITA) has entered into an MoU with several companies in the presence of the Chief Minister. TCL-POTPL electronics has signed an MoU to provide supply chain and to bring subsidiary industries as part of its expansion. SmartDV technologies, a proven verification and design IP company, has signed another pact.

Similarly, Zetwerk Manufacturing business which aims at fulfilling the needs of electronics sector nationally and internationally and Techbulls which intends to open offices for IT services export in tier 2 and 3 cities have also signed MoUs with APEITA.

