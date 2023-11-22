Live
Just In
Tirupati: Navagraha Homam performed at Kapileswara Swamy temple
Highlights
As a part of month-long Karthika Masa Homa Mahnotsavams, Navagraha Homam was performed at Sri Kapileswara Swamy temple in Tirupati on Tuesday.
Tirupati: As a part of month-long Karthika Masa Homa Mahnotsavams, Navagraha Homam was performed at Sri Kapileswara Swamy temple in Tirupati on Tuesday.
In the morning, Navagraha Homam, Purnahuti, Kalasa Udhwasana, Mahashanti Abhishekam and Navagraha Kalasabhishekam were
performed.
In the evening, Sri Kamakshi Kalasa Sthapana and Visesha Deeparadhana were conducted. Chandi Homam will be performed from November 22 to 30.
Deputy Executive Officer Devendra Babu, AEO Subba Raju, temple inspector Balakrishna and temple priests were present.
