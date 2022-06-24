Tirupati : NEP-mooted academic bank of credits to be a game changer

Tirupati : The former chairman of National Educational Policy (NEP) committee Dr K Kasturirangan felt that three important aspects of the NEP 2020 – liberal education at the undergraduate level, research and educational technology can find alignment with the ongoing academic programmes of Sri Venkateswara University (SVU). Delivering his oration at the 58th to 62nd convocations of SVU here on Wednesday, he said that the new 4-year undergraduate degree encompassing liberal education in chosen major and minors including vocational and professional subjects will coexist with the three-year Bachelors' degree.

The policy has brought forth a novel scheme to provide flexibility in making academic choices, of courses and institutions and choosing the appropriate time in one's career to learn what one wants, with appropriate credits at all stages. The academic bank of credits proposed by NEP 2020 promises to be a game changer, he said.

He added that the NEP 2020 will support multiple entry-multiple exit and will enable anytime learning, anywhere learning and any level learning. It will also facilitate the integration of campuses and distributed learning systems by enabling student mobility within the inter and intra university system. He suggested that SV University could consider hosting a Centre of Excellence in Educational Technology and work closely with the proposed National Educational Technology Forum (NETF).

In his convocation address, the Governor and Chancellor of SVU Biswa Bhusan Harichandan who took part virtually, underlined that NEP 202 has opened up new learning opportunities for the students and is going to have a greater impact with a change in the learning environment and the learning processes for the students. Through innovation, research and development positive transformation can be brought in society and address many of its problems including poverty, disease, hunger and unemployment.

In his report, Vice Chancellor Prof K Raja Reddy expressed the vision that SVU aspires to be among the top 100 universities in the world by 2030 which will be governed by three goals – excellent teaching, learning and student experience; outstanding research and social responsibility.

On this occasion, noted philanthropist and former IPS officer of UP cadre Dr Chandra Bhanu Satpathy, one of the reputed names in Avadhanam Narala Rama Reddy and famous psychiatrist Dr Indla Rama Subba Reddy were awarded the honorary doctorates for the contributions in their fields. About 2,471 candidates have received the degrees in person at the convocation while 340 gold medals and 213 prizes were awarded to the meritorious students.