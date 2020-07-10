Tirupati: New body for Agriculture Market Committee of Tiruchanur takes charge

Tirupati: The newly appointed Agriculture Market Committee (AMC) of Tiruchanur took charge on Friday at a function held at the market committee office. Chandragiri MLA Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy administered the oath to the new committee members in his capacity as honorary chairman of the committee.

He congratulated the chairperson of the committee V Srividya, vice-chairman and other members. Speaking on this occasion the MLA has advised the committee to fulfil the aspirations of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and assured all his cooperation.

He asked them to work unitedly to make it model market yard in the state.