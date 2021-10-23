  • Menu
Tirupati: Newly wed woman dies after car gets caught up in flood water
In a tragic incident, a newly wed woman died after the car they were travelling in caught up in the flood water in Tirupati on Friday night.

Going into details, the couple, a native of Raichur in Karnataka was married a month ago and arrived in Tirupati on Friday to have a darshan of the Lord Venkateshwara Swamy on the hill shrine. However, due to the heavy rainfall in Tirupati, several roads were submerged in the water and the victim's car caught in the flood at railway underpass bridge near West Church.

Around seven people in the car are said to have been drowned and six of them were rescued by the local people. The police said that the woman suffered from asphyxiation and died. A pall of gloom surrounded in the family with the death of the woman. The Tirupati police registered a case and launched an inquiry.

