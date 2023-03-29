Tirupati: NSU conducts seminar on 'Sri Chaitanya Philosophy'

Tirupati: A three-day national seminar being organised by the Odisha Chair of the National Sanskrit University (NSU) with the financial assistance of Indian Council of Philosophical Research, New Delhi, began on Tuesday.

Inaugurating the seminar, Vice-Chancellor Prof GSR Krishna Murthy explained the objectives of conducting the event.

Eminent scholar and Mahamahopadhyaya of Sri Swaminarayan Research Institute, Akshardham, New Delhi, Bhadresh Dash Swami was the chief guest. He addressed the gathering on 'Sri Chaitanya Philosophy: A dialogue with other Darshanas,' in which he explained how the greatness of the tradition of Sri Chaitanya was depicted. Former Vice-Chancellor Prof Harekrishna Satapathy delivered the keynote address.

Prof Sachidananda Mishra, secretary of Bharatiya Darshanika Anusandhana Parishad, New Delhi, and Prof Haridasa Bhat also addressed the gathering.

The programme was organised under the patronage of Dr Gnanaranjana Panda, Director of Utkalapeeth, Academic Dean Prof A Sripada Bhat, Prof C Lalitha Rani, Prof C Ragnanathan and others were present.