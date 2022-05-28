Tirupati: NSU redesigns courses on par with NEP norms

Tirupati: The National Sanskrit University (NSU), Tirupati has been propagating Sanskrit & Sastras and has become one of the leading institutes in the world of Sanskrit. After attaining the status of Central university in 2020, this time it has received a whopping 10,679 applications from students for admission into undergraduate courses as against around 3,000 previously which symbolises the academic achievements of the university.

Addressing media here on Friday, Vice Chancellor Prof Radhakant Thakur said that the NSU has been participating in the Central universities entrance test (CUET) being conducted by National Testing Agency (NTA). Though they have around 300 seats in 23 departments under four schools, efforts were on to increase the seats this year.

The Vice Chancellor said that the UG & PG programmes of NSU were redesigned as per the National Education Policy (NEP 2020), which will be implemented from the coming academic year. Accordingly, after six semesters, three years bachelor's degree will be awarded and an honours degree to be given after four years and master's degree after another one year.

He revealed that for the benefit of PhD scholars, the fellowship has been increased from Rs 2,000 to Rs 8,000 per month. Referring to the development initiatives, he said that permission was accorded to establish the Agama laboratory in the campus. Laptops will be provided to all the faculty members. The manuscripts and old/rare books available in the central library will be digitised. This task will be assigned to the student community under the title 'Earn while you learn'.

Prof Thakur thanked the TTD and the State government for allotting an additional land of 14.40 acres on lease basis in survey number 588A which is adjacent to the NSU on its western side. He added the university has been giving more thrust on research following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's slogan 'Jai Anusandhan'. NSU Registrar Commander C Venkateswar said that the university hostels were accommodating about 1,600 students and a new hostel to house another 500 will be inaugurated soon. They have been propagating Yoga in a big way and a one-month long programmes are being held at various institutes to mark the International Yoga Day to be celebrated on June 21. Prof S Dakshinamurthy Sarma and Finance officer Munish Malik have also spoken.