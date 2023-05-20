  • Menu
Tirupati: Odisha-based firm donates `10 lakh to TTD’s BIRRD Trust

Tirupati: Odisha-based firm donates `10 lakh to TTD's BIRRD Trust
Odisha-based Shivam Condev Private Limited representative Raghavendra handing over Rs 10 lakh demand draft towards donation to BIRRD Trust to TTD EO A V Dharma Reddy in Tirupati on Friday

Odisha-based Shivam Condev Private Limited donated Rs 10 lakhs to TTD-run BIRRD Trust on Friday.

Tirupati : Odisha-based Shivam Condev Private Limited donated Rs 10 lakhs to TTD-run BIRRD Trust on Friday.

The company representative at Tirupati, Raghavendra handed over the DD towards the donation to TTD EO AV Dharma Reddy in the Administrative Building in Tirupati. Special Officer of BIRRD Dr Reddeppa Reddy was also present.

