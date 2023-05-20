Live
Tirupati: Odisha-based firm donates `10 lakh to TTD’s BIRRD Trust
Highlights
Odisha-based Shivam Condev Private Limited donated Rs 10 lakhs to TTD-run BIRRD Trust on Friday.
The company representative at Tirupati, Raghavendra handed over the DD towards the donation to TTD EO AV Dharma Reddy in the Administrative Building in Tirupati. Special Officer of BIRRD Dr Reddeppa Reddy was also present.
