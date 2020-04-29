Tirupati: Officials asked to speed up water works

Tirupati: Municipal Corporation of Tirupati (MCT) has taken all steps to speed up the water schemes taken up under the Atal Mission For Rejuvenation And Urban Transformation (AMURT). It may be noted that MCT has been constructing 13 water preservation tanks and laying pipelines in newly merged panchayats like Rajivi Nagar, MR Palli and Thimminaidu Palem with around Rs 136 crore.



Commissioner Girisha held a meeting with officials on this issue on Wednesday and instructed the officials to complete all the pending works related to AMURT. He asked the officials to review the performance of the contract workers who are working in Telugu Ganga for water supply. Girisha advised the engineers concerned to examine the Kalyani Dam water filter house from where the water was supplied to 13 divisions in the city.