Tirupati: Opposition protests 'witch-hunting'

Tirupati: Activists of opposition parties, including TDP, Jana Sena and CPM, staged a protest at Amara Raja Batteries located in Karakambadi village in Renigunta mandal on Tuesday protesting government's "witch-hunting" on the factory forcing the only major industry in the backward Chittoor district to consider shifting to other states.

Addressing the gathering, TDP Tirupati Parliament constituency president G Narasimha Yadav alleged that the YSRCP government with ulterior motives was deliberately creating troubles to Amara Raja Batteries unmindful of the firm providing employment to thousands in Chittoor district. YSRCP government using the state Pollution Control Board trying to implicate the firm in false cases of violation of pollution control norms to see the factory shut down, Yadav said slamming Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy government for unleashing vilification campaign against Amara Raja company.

Jana Sena Party leader Nagaram Vinutha demanded the government to stop prosecution of Amara Raja in the larger interest of industrial growth and warned that her party along with other opposition parties would intensify the stir if the government did not stop foisting false charges under pollution control act against the firm.

Meanwhile, municipal administration minister Botcha Satyanarayana denied the government persecuting Amara Raja ompany.

Answering a question on the reports that the company is preparing to move out of the state unable to bear the government harassment under the pretext of pollution control, the minister made it clear the pollution control board is acting as per rules with regard to the company as it is causing pollution.