Tirupati: Politicos join hands in fight against Covid-19

Tirupati: For one reason or other, people are generally averse of politicians in the country like ours. But it is heartening to note that the same politicos are now leading the fight from the front on Covid-19.

With no exception, almost all MLAs in the district, are active in the efforts aimed to check the spread of virus including creating awareness against the pandemic, supporting officials in ensuring people abide lockdown, distribution of free food and foodgrains to needy poor and the people stranded due to nationwide lockdown and last but not least standing with the administration giving them the much needed support in taking up medical and health measures to tackle the Covid- 19.

The MLAs are on the streets right from the dawn to dusk moving in towns and villages supervising the distribution of government benefits and in addition, providing much needed substance like sanitisers, masks, food packets and foodgrains on massive scale.

Now, the MLAs went one step ahead by taking distribution of eggs, meant for the people get nutritious food and also lemon and C vitamin tablets to boost up immunity that was direly required for the people now to remain hale and healthy.

Chandragiri MLA and government whip Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy on Wednesday took up distribution of 4 lakh masks to cover all the families in his constituency. He through his band of committed followers and party activists taken distribution of 15 lakh eggs and 23 lakh C vitamin tablet also to cover every family in the constituency.

Speaking on the Occasion, Bhaskar Reddy who is also TTD trust board ex-officio member, said free distribution of quality provisions was taken up for health and sanitation workers, ward volunteers, police and also mediapersons numbering about 11,500 who are playing crucial role in the fight on Covid-19 in Chandragiri constituency.

Srikalahasthi MLA Biyapu Madhusudhan Reddy also on Wednesday distributed two tonnes of chicken and eggs to 15,000 families in Yerpedu and surrounding villages. The Srikalahasthi MLA, two days back distributed C vitamin, ten lemons and also four masks to each family in Srikalahasthi town. On his part, Tirupati MLA B Karunakar Reddy saw TTD provide 50,000 food packets daily which he through volunteers distributing in all divisions and also in railway station, bus stand choultries for the sake of stranded people and needy poor, destitute and beggars to mitigate their sufferings during the lockdown.

Karunakar daily visiting the people to stress on remain indoors and also inspecting the vegetable markets and coordinating with corporation officials led by Commissioner P S Girisha, who won the heart of the people of pilgrim city for excellent arrangements for door delivery of provision through select super markets and also vegetables through 9 temporary markets where staff helping people adhere to social distance.