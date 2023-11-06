Tirupati railway station to get a modernised look

Tirupati: As part of the ongoing upgradation works of Tirupati railway station, the age-old structures with which millions of passengers are familiar with are vanishing.

To serve the ever increasing number of pilgrims, the Railways came up with a mega plan of upgrading the facilities at the station on both north and south sides. Though the proposal was approved in principle almost 6-7 years back, various factors led to the delay in executing the works.

Finally, the Rs 300-crore works were started in May 2022 with the project awarded under Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) mode and are targeted to be completed by February 2025. Once completed, the upgraded station will have world-class facilities and amenities, with elegant look and feel.

Accordingly, a new station building is coming up on the south side of the station building and the works are going in a swift manner. Recently, the existing structure on the north side has been demolished to a large extent with which the well-known landmark has vanished surprising the passengers. This has become necessary to take up the works on the north side as well simultaneously. As per the plan, on the south side there will be a basement parking to accommodate about 500 cars. Also, departure and arrival concourses, ticket counter, waiting lounge, good courts etc., will come up.

On the existing station side which is called the North side also there will be arrival and departure concourses. Waiting lounges, ticket counters etc will come up on the ground floor while on the first floor there will be common waiting hall area, VIP lounge and cloak room.

Waiting hall will also be there on the second floor besides shops and kiosks. Retiring rooms, booking office, electrical office etc will be on the third floor. Among other facilities the new station will have 23 lifts, 20 escalators and one solar plant of 19KWP.

However, till the completion of works on the northern side, passengers have to bear the inconvenience and the railway authorities have taken all precautions towards the safety of the passengers. Station Director K Satyanarayana has been monitoring the works on a day-to-day basis and coordinating with the higher officials and the contracting agency.

Sign boards were set up to caution the passengers at various places. The existing station superintendent room, VIP lounge, food courts, IRCTC retiring rooms among various other things were removed while some of them could find place at some other place. Recently renovated IRCTC retiring rooms were also demolished.