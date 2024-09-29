Tirupati railway stn gears up for Srivari Brahmotsavam

Tirupati : In preparation for the upcoming Srivari Brahmotsavam in Tirupati which are scheduled to be held from October 4 to 12, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Government Railway Police (GRP) have rolled out comprehensive security measures to ensure the safety of thousands of pilgrims traveling through Tirupati railway station. With a surge in passenger traffic expected during the festival, which draws devotees from across the country, these steps aim to maintain a secure and organised environment for all visitors.

RPF CI Madhusudan, GRP CI Ashirwadam and others discussed the measures to be taken in view of the Brahmotsavam. Briefing the outcome, CI Madhusudan said that to bolster security, additional RPF and GRP personnel will be stationed in and around Tirupati railway station.

High-definition CCTV cameras have been installed at key locations, with round-the-clock monitoring to safeguard public spaces. In a bid to prevent the transport of unauthorised items, a special watch has been enforced, ensuring that only approved goods enter the station premises.

With massive crowds anticipated, extra staff will manage the flow of passengers at platforms, entry gates and ticket counters. Designated pathways will be created to streamline movement, preventing overcrowding at crucial points. To further assist visitors, regular announcements will guide passengers through the station and additional signage has been placed for easy navigation.

The RPF and GRP will intensify foot patrols within the station and surrounding areas, ensuring a visible security presence. Increased vigilance will also be maintained on trains traveling to and from Tirupati, checking for any suspicious activity. RPF and GRP officials are coordinating with local police forces for a swift response in the event of any emergency.

The security efforts extend beyond the railway station, as RPF and GRP maintain constant coordination with the TTD, local police and civic authorities. The officials have requested public cooperation in following security guidelines and reporting any suspicious activity to on-duty personnel.