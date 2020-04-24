Tirupati: RASS, ChildFund India give away essential commodities, kits

Tirupati: City based NGO Rashtriya Seva Samithi (RASS) in association with ChildFund India project on Friday distributed essentials and hygiene kits to 1500 agriculture labourers, factory workers and BPL families with no ration card, at a function in Karakambadi, near Renigunta.

The essential and kits were distributed through mandal officials including Tahsildar Vijaysimha Reddy, Mandal Development Officer Sesha Reddy and police Inspector Anju Yadav in the meeting chaired by RASS general secretary Venkatratnam.

On the occasion, Venkatratnam said a team led by RASS project officer Nagaraj and PRO Muninadham along with village volunteers identified the farm labourers and factory workers living in 12 gram panchayats covering 40 villages under RASS-ChildFund India Project for providing the essentials and also hygiene kits required by families hit hard by the lock down.

Drawing book materials also given to the 1500 families to engage their children confined to home due to lock down in a creative way, he said adding that masks and santizers to the medical and health staff in the mandal were also given.

ChildFund project director Jayachandra Naidu was also present. Meanwhile, Swarna Lights proprietor Yaghava Reddy donated 500 masks to CITU district general secretary K Murali here for distribution to labourers in the city.