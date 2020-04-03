Tirupati registers first positive case, taking the tally to 9 in Chittoor district

Tirupati: First corona positive case registered in pilgrim city Tirupati on Thursday. A person in Thyagaraya Nagar was tested positive for coronavirus. Another positive case was reported in Srikalahasti near RTC bus stand area, while in the evening one more person has been tested positive who belongs to Renigunta taking the tally to nine in the district.



A Muslim youth belonging to T Nagar in the city has attended the congregation at Jamaat recently and returned to Tirupati on March 24. As he was tested positive for coronavirus, his parents were now sent to quarantine centre. Soon after receiving the news of positive case, officials rushed to the streets where the residence of the patient was located.

MLA B Karunakar Reddy, Commissioner PS Girisha and other officials have reached the area and cordoned off 32,35,26,37 and 38 wards. Spraying of disinfectants and door to door survey were taken up. People's movement was restricted and they are made to confine to their homes.

A 48-year Muslim male belonging to Srikalahasti also returned from Jamaat recently and tested positive for coronavirus. He belongs to RTC Bus stand area in the town. The third positive case patient belongs to Panchali Nagar of Renigunta. It was learnt this Muslim male also returned from Delhi recently. He went to hospital on Wednesday evening with some symptoms and now tested positive. The family members of these two patients were also sent for quarantine now.