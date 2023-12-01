Tirupati: REPCO Bank celebrates 55th anniversary

Tirupati: P Tennavan, Chief Manager of REPCO Bank, Tirupati branch, appealed the people of the city and customers to take advantage of the special deposit mela, which is being held on its 55th anniversary.

Repco Bank celebrated its 55th founding anniversary, which was established by the Indian government, under the Ministry of Home & Ministry of Rehabilitation.

Bank chairman E Santhanam and Managing Director RS Isabella have presented 20% (Rs 15.26 crore) dividend cheque for the financial year of 2022-23 to Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Speaking with the media in Tirupati on Thursday, Tennavan informed that Repco Bank offers highest interest on fixed deposits in the golden opportunity they are providing. He reminded that for the past 55 years, they have provided special services to their customer members and made available special deposit schemes for the elderly, women, children and others.

As part of the 55th anniversary celebrations, Repco Chennai city branch launched a special deposit scheme ‘Repco-55’. Under this scheme, senior citizens can get 8.75% and others can get 8.25% interest for 333 days. Persons below 18 years can get 8.5% interest for a period of three to 5 years.

Tennavan said that interested persons can contact - Repco Bank, G-Car Street, Near Govindaraju Swamy Gudi, Tirupati- 517501 or contact 0877-2258802, 7823978410, 9490181510, for further details.