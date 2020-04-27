Tirupati: Respite to Chittoor district from Covid-19

Tirupati: Giving a big relief to the officials as well as people, no corona positive case has been reported in the district for the last three days. After 14 cases were tested positive on April 23, the next three days has witnessed no positive case when about 1,200 samples are tested for Covid.

Meanwhile, Srikalahasti town has been continuing in strict lockdown for the third day as people are forced to remain indoors. Meanwhile, four positive patients were discharged on Saturday from Chittoor and Tirupati. From district Covid hospital in Chittoor, two women from Nagari were discharged after they were tested negative twice after 14 days. Later in the night, one patient from Srikalahasti and another women patient from Tirupati have been discharged.

With these four discharges, so far 15 patients have been discharged leaving the number of active cases as 58 out of total 73 cases in the district. On the other hand, the officials have focussed their attention in finding out the reasons for massive spread of the virus in Srikalahasti and on preventive steps to control the spread.

A special team appointed by the government has been analysing the factors responsible for the government employees fall victims of the Covid-19 in Srikalahasti. They are also studying how the lockdown was implemented in the town which might have caused the spread of the virus.