Tirupati Rural MPP receives overwhelming response in Tiruchanur

Tirupati: Tirupati Rural Mandal Praja Parishad (MPP) president Chevireddy Mohit Reddy said that Andhra Pradesh is the only state where the government introduced a plethora of welfare schemes for the uplift of poor. Reddy, who is on a 700-day Padayatra, on Thursday reached Tiruchanur where he led the Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutvam, the mass contact programme going on statewide to get feedback from the beneficiaries

and also to identify the eligible people still not availed the schemes for their welfare.

As part of it, he visited Rajiv Nagar, Ambedkar Colony, Lakshminagar and other localities in the town and interacted with all sections of people on the implementation of welfare schemes and on the requirements like sanitation, roads, drains and drinking water supply. Everywhere he was warmly welcomed by men, women and youth while in some places women brought to his notice issues like construction of drains.

After learning about the problems, Reddy contacted the concerned officials and sought them to send proposals for taking up the works. Earlier, party activists led by Tiruchanur sarpanch Ramachandra Reddy turned up in large numbers to receive him and followed him, raising slogans hailing his leadership, all along his Padayatra in the town.

Expressing their solidarity to their young leader, Satyavedu MLA Adimulam, APSRTC Vice Chairman Vijayanand Reddy, party leaders Birendra Varma and others joined in the day long padayatra.

He also participated in many development initiatives including laying foundation stone for the construction of Rs 17 lakh 'wellness centre' in Lakshminagar in the town. Tirupati Rural MPP vice-presidents Yasodha, Madhava Reddy, MPTCs Naresh, Sivasankar and Chandrasekhar Reddy were present.