Tirupati School Fire: Swift action saves 350 students

TIRUPATI : In a dramatic turn of events, a potential disaster was narrowly avoided at a private school in Tirupati on Thursday morning when a fire broke out at Socrates School, located in Bairagipatteda. Thanks to the swift response from the school administration, all 350 students present were safely evacuated without any injuries.

The fire erupted in the morning, engulfing parts of the G+3 (ground plus three floors) school building. According to early reports, the blaze is believed to have started in the penthouse due to an electrical short circuit. The situation was exacerbated by the presence of waste materials in the area, causing the fire to spread rapidly.

An official involved in the rescue efforts credited the quick actions of the school staff for preventing a disaster. The staff immediately noticed the fire and evacuated all students from their classrooms, ensuring their safety just in time. The incident triggered panic among parents, who rushed to the school upon hearing the news and were relieved knowing that their children are safe.